SUBANG, Dec 18 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) may expedite its Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MRCA) acquisition programme following issues and uncertainties surrounding plans to procure F/A-18 C/D Hornet fighter jets from the Kuwait Air Force (KAF).

RMAF chief General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris said timeline considerations and technical conditions set by Kuwait for the proposed acquisition are key factors in determining whether the air force will proceed with the plan or shift to alternative options to ensure national airspace readiness is not compromised.

“Kuwait’s position is that only after 12 to 18 months of receiving their Super Hornet aircraft will they consider selling the F/A-18 C/D Hornets to interested countries.

“However, to date, they themselves do not know when the Super Hornets will be delivered.

“There is still no confirmed timeline for Kuwait’s acquisition of the Super Hornet aircraft,” he told reporters after attending the RMAF Excellence Awards Ceremony at Subang Air Base here today.

Muhamad Norazlan said that aside from delays, there are also technical constraints and conditions imposed by the manufacturer of the F/A-18 C/D Hornet, namely the United States, which would require additional time before the aircraft could be operationally deployed by the RMAF.

“We have also received an official letter from the US Embassy stating that even if we receive the Kuwaiti aircraft, we are not permitted to operate them immediately. Equipment modifications are required, and these changes would take an additional 15 months,” he said.

He said the RMAF must therefore make a prudent decision based on these factors to avoid operational and financial burdens in the future.

The MRCA programme is part of the long-term Capability Development Plan 2055 (CAP55), formulated by the government to modernise the country’s air force in phases between 2035 and 2040.

Under CAP55, the RMAF aims to operate two squadrons of MRCA to replace the existing Sukhoi Su-30MKM and F/A-18D Hornet fleets.

Muhamad Norazlan said that if the acquisition of the Kuwaiti Hornets does not materialise, the RMAF will consider accelerating the MRCA procurement programme, originally planned for the second or third phase of CAP55, while also focusing on the acquisition of FA-50 light combat aircraft.

On the FA-50 programme, he said Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has committed to delivering six of the ordered aircraft by the end of 2026, with the remaining units scheduled for delivery beginning in 2027. — Bernama