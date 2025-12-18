KOTA BHARU, Dec 18 — Police expect at least 50 illegal bases along the Golok River on the Kelantan-Thailand border to be demolished by the end of this month.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said 25 illegal bases in the Tanah Merah and Pasir Mas districts have been dismantled since last month.

“We expect about 20 more illegal bases to be demolished by the end of this month, as there are still two weeks remaining.

“So far, no attempts have been detected to rebuild the demolished jetties. Nevertheless, continuous monitoring will be carried out to ensure the bases are not re-established,” he told a press conference after the December monthly assembly at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Mohd Yusoff also said police had detected leaks of information related to the demolition operations, which led to rafts previously stationed on the Kelantan side being shifted to Thailand.

He said the closure of illegal crossing points since December 2024 has significantly reduced cross-border crime along the Kelantan-Thailand border.

“Before the crackdown, as many as 500 people crossed the border daily using these routes, with vehicles lining the border area. Currently, only about 10 per cent continue to defy the closure and use illegal bases,” he said.

On migrant smuggling, Mohd Yusoff said syndicates operating via ungazetted routes were successfully disrupted through joint enforcement operations conducted between January and November this year.

He said 199 raids were carried out during the period, involving cases of migrant smuggling, harbouring of migrants and illegal border crossings.

Mohd Yusoff said police opened 50 investigation papers under Sections 26A and 26J of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, resulting in the arrest of 70 skippers and 332 migrants.

For offences involving the harbouring of migrants under Section 55E of the Immigration Act 1959/63, 54 investigation papers were opened, involving the arrest of 53 individuals and 214 migrants.

Meanwhile, 27 investigation papers were opened for illegal border crossings under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, with 35 individuals arrested, including 29 locals and six Thai nationals aged 17 to 74.

“Police will continue to tighten border security, particularly along illegal routes, through cooperation with other enforcement agencies and information-sharing with the Thai Police,” he said. — Bernama