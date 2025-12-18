KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed the federal government to accelerate the procurement and preparation for the Sarawak Cancer Centre, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He confirmed today that the PM has issued a directive to ensure the project’s “timely completion, following an unprecedented commitment from the state government, which has now pledged a total of RM1.5 billion to equip the facility.

“At the federal level, several measures have been requested to ensure its timely completion,” Fahmi told reporters at the ministry’s weekly press conference today.

The latest pledge came yesterday when Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg announced an additional RM500 million for the purchase of specialised medical equipment.

Abang Johari explained that the decision was driven by the “pressing need” for specialised cancer treatment facilities in the state and the government’s responsibility to ensure the well-being of its residents.

The federal government first approved the construction of the cancer centre in Samarahan in March of last year.

At the time, Anwar praised Sarawak for being the first state in Malaysia to provide advance funding for a federal initiative in order to speed up its implementation.

The hospital is expected to be completed and fully operational by 2031.