KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today defended several of the new Cabinet appointments against public criticism, stressing that the new ministers are accountable and that administrative processes are in order.

In his weekly press conference, the government spokesman addressed a series of controversies that have emerged since the prime minister’s Cabinet reshuffle last week.

Fahmi clarified the public confusion surrounding the roles Federal Territories portfolio within the Prime Minister’s Department, particularly concerning new minister Hannah Yeoh.

He explained that, as a minister in the PM’s Department, Yeoh reports directly to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and that there are “no irregularities” from an administrative perspective.

“The prime minister monitors the department and, if necessary, provides advice or directives to the ministers,” he explained.

He also addressed a critical Facebook post by Mara chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki on the issue, saying that Yeoh had informed him that certain aspects of the situation had been misinterpreted by an online media outlet.

Fahmi also defended two other new deputy ministers who have come under fire.

He said that the deputy minister of religious affairs, Senator Marhamah Rosli, has already provided a “sufficient” explanation regarding her involvement in the “Justice for Zara” campaign, confirming that all funds were properly audited and that her name was not linked to the fundraising account.

Regarding Deputy Minister of Higher Education Adam Adli’s previous remarks on waiving National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans, Fahmi said it is “normal for past statements to be revisited”.

He said Adli now has the opportunity to assess how his ideas can be implemented feasibly within the ministry.

Fahmi noted that the PM has advised all newly-appointed ministers to “take sufficient time to study and fully understand their respective ministries and to avoid making hasty decisions.”

“This is important as some ministers are still familiarising themselves with the Cabinet system and internal processes. These matters are currently being reviewed,” he explained.