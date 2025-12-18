KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Ministry of Economy will introduce MyRMK, an integrated monitoring system for the implementation of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) starting next year, said Minister of Economy Datuk Seri Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir today.

He said MyRMK functions as a dynamic and continuous monitoring system, rather than merely a static plan, with the capability to provide real-time updates on the progress of project implementation and the achievement of policy objectives set under 13MP.

“Through MyRMK, evaluations will not focus solely on the physical progress of projects, but also on whether the implementation truly achieves the intended goals and objectives,” he said when responding to a supplementary question in the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan regarding the monitoring of the effectiveness level of RMK13.

According to Akmal Nasrullah, this approach aims to enhance implementation effectiveness, improve monitoring efficiency, and strengthen the government’s ability to make faster and more precise policy adjustments, particularly in efforts to narrow the development gap between urban and rural areas. He added that the implementation of 13MP will place greater emphasis on execution and effectiveness, as the planning framework is already in place following preparations under the Madani Economy framework.

Earlier, in response to Senator Datuk Wira Koh Nai Kwong, Akmal Nasrullah said 13MP places emphasis on accelerating the growth of high-growth, high-value (HGHV) industries and high-impact strategic sectors to narrow the widening income gap and disparity in high-paying jobs between urban and rural areas.

“The development of these industries and sectors is capable of generating high-skilled jobs, offering competitive wages, attracting quality investments, and expanding supply chains into less-developed regions,” he added.

In addition to focusing on HGHV industries and high-impact sectors, Akmal Nasrullah said RMK13 also outlines initiatives to bridge development gaps and increase employment opportunities, including driving new growth based on local potential and attracting high-quality investments in regional economic corridors. — Bernama