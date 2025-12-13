KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — The Sabah government is stepping up educational support to nurture quality human capital and create greater opportunities for the state’s children to pursue higher education.

Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said scholarships, bursaries, and other forms of assistance will continue to be provided to students under the Sabah Public Service Department.

He also confirmed that 13 existing educational assistance initiatives will continue in 2026, such as the One-off Higher Learning Institute Registration Cash Assistance (BUDI); Computer Assistance (BAIK); Special Cash Assistance for Examination (BAKTI); Sabah Student Flight Ticket Subsidy (SUBFLY); and Assistance for Tertiary Education Students in Sabah (SENTOSA), said Masidi who is also Sabah’s finance minister when announcing the 2026 Sabah Budget at the august House.

In addition, Masidi announced a newly introduced programme: the Malaysian University English Test (MUET) Registration Fee Assistance (BAYU), offering RM150 per student.

This initiative is expected to benefit 8,458 students who will sit for the MUET examination in 2026.

He added that other agencies, including Yayasan Sabah and the Sabah Islamic Religious Council, also provide educational assistance that benefits the people of Sabah. — The Borneo Post