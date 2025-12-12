MELAKA, Dec 12 — The government is committed to continuing the Safe Internet Campaign (KIS) 2.0 next year by focusing on digital safety literacy education among parents to strengthen the community’s knowledge and protect them from cyber threats.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the KIS, launched in January this year, must be expanded to improve awareness not only among schoolchildren, but also among parents, educators and platform providers regarding the importance of adopting ethical and safe practices in the use of the Internet.

“The role of parents is extremely important. Close monitoring, constant guidance, as well as open communication between parents and children help shape a responsible attitude and awareness about the risks involved in cyberspace from a young age,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Safe Internet Campaign Carnival for the Southern Region at the Multimedia University here today.

The text of his speech was read out by Communications Ministry secretary-general (Infrastructure and Communications) Mano Verabathran, who also officiated at the event on behalf of Fahmi.

Also present were Melaka Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communication Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chief officer of state affairs Bukhari Yahya.

Fahmi also said that, so far, the KIS has empowered students in 1,478 educational institutions across the southern region, covering Johor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, as of November and involving the participation of about 26,617 students.

“Although we have achieved the stipulated target, we must not be satisfied because our goal is more than just calculating the total number of implemented programmes, but more towards preventing Internet users from contiuing to become victims of online crimes,” he said.

Fahmi said that although the Internet allows access to unlimited information, as well as strengthening the digital economy and the communication network, it also brings with it challenges such as cyberbullying, scams, false information, digital gambling and child sexual exploitation, which are very concerning.

He said that the close cooperation between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the MCMC showed that the data obtained was not just statistics but a warning that digital space was being misused for harmful purposes.

He added that, according to the police’s records, over 47,000 online scam cases had been recorded as of September, with an estimated total loss of RM1.9 billion.

“This is an increase of over 12,000 cases compared to the 35,368 cases recorded in 2024, involving losses totalling an estimated RM1.5 billion.

“In addition, over 880,000 digital files of sexual crimes were found, including child sexual abuse materials and adult pornography, with the arrest of 31 individuals under Ops Pedo 2.0 in October,” he added. — Bernama