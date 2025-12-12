KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — A Bangladeshi man was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment by the High Court here today after he pleaded guilty to supporting the Daesh terrorist group through the social media platform Facebook.

Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid imposed the sentence on Mohammad Didarul Alam, 29, a restaurant worker, and ordered that the jail term take effect from the date of his arrest on July 21.

“The accused is also ordered to be deported to his home country upon completing his prison sentence,” Azhar said during the proceedings.

Mohammad Didarul was charged with providing support to the Daesh terrorist group by using a Facebook account under the name Al Mubin Islam at the Special Branch’s E8M (Counter-Terrorism) Division, 24th Floor, Tower 2, Royal Malaysia Police headquarters, Bukit Aman, at 8am on May 27, 2024.

The charge was framed under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years’ imprisonment, or a fine, with any property used in the commission of the offence liable to forfeiture.

According to the facts of the case, police investigations discovered that the accused had used his Facebook account to promote the Daesh terrorist group by posting and sharing photos, videos and other related content.

An analysis report by a Bengali translator further confirmed that the accused had disseminated propaganda videos, statements and images linked to the terrorist organisation through his Facebook account.

Deputy public prosecutor Aftal Mariz Mahamed urged the court to impose a substantial sentence to serve as a deterrent to the accused and other foreign nationals, particularly those involved in terrorist-related activities.

“The accused has no prior criminal record, but this is a serious offence that poses a threat to national security,” he said.

However, Mohammad Didarul, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency on the grounds that he had been supporting his family and parents in Bangladesh.

“I came to Malaysia to work, and I apologise for my mistake,” he said in Bengali, which was translated by an interpreter. — Bernama