KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — A baby foetus discovered in a garbage truck in Bukit Jalil, Cheras, near here yesterday suffered multiple serious injuries to its body.

Cheras District Police Chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan said the male foetus, around 25 weeks gestation and measuring 35 centimetres, had injuries to the abdomen, a fractured skull, and a severed umbilical cord, according to a report by national news agency Bernama.

“So far, statements have been recorded from four individuals to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, police confirmed that the foetus was found by an environmental management company worker while unloading trash into a garbage truck at 12.30pm.

The case is being investigated under Section 315 of the Penal Code, which covers the offence of preventing a child from being born alive or causing it to die after birth. — Bernama