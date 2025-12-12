SEREMBAN, Dec 12 — A one-year-old girl was pronounced dead after being brought unconscious to a private clinic in Bandar Sendayan here on Monday, leading to the arrest of a babysitter.

Seremban police chief ACP Azahar Abdul Rahim said the toddler was brought to the clinic by her mother at 5.50pm before the doctor on duty performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and the baby girl was pronounced dead.

He said according to initial investigations, the girl had been under the care of a 32-year-old baby-sitter and was reported to be in a frail condition.

“The victim had been cared for by the baby-sitter for some five months. The child’s body was sent to Rembau Hospital for a post-mortem which revealed injuries on her abdomen. The baby-sitter was arrested and later released on bail,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(A) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama