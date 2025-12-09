KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Melaka police have clarified the circumstances surrounding an incident in which a woman was reportedly denied entry into the Jasin District Police Headquarters (IPD) compound due to a breach of the government premises dress code.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said investigations showed the incident occurred on December 8 at around 5pm, when two women arrived at the IPD to lodge a police report after being involved in a road accident, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

According to him, the officer on duty merely advised them to change into more appropriate clothing, as neither was injured and both were capable of managing on their own.

“The officer at the front entrance simply asked them to return home first to change into suitable attire. This is because the dress code for government premises must be observed so long as the situation does not involve a critical emergency,” he told reporters today.

He said the woman returned to the IPD with her mother at 5.40pm in more modest clothing before being allowed in to file her report as usual.

He added that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) always prioritises the comfort and welfare of the public, but government guidelines must still be respected to maintain the image of the civil service.

“Police also allow flexibility in genuine emergencies requiring immediate action. The public is advised not to speculate and to avoid confusion over the dress code guidelines that have been set,” he said.