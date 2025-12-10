SHAH ALAM, Dec 10 — The rapid expansion of social media and freedom of expression in the digital age is increasingly challenging the role of judicial institutions, as society tends to “judge” cases online long before the courts deliver their decisions.

Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh said the rise of “cyber courts” or trials by social media has become more evident, with netizens making assumptions, labelling, and effectively sentencing the accused, judges, and other parties without knowing the facts of a case.

He said such behaviour, punishing someone even before a trial begins or before the first witness testifies, is dangerous and threatens the integrity of the justice system.

“We must allow the judicial process to take its course. Let the prosecution present its case, the defence challenge it, and the judge decide based on the law and facts.”

“The tendency to deliver verdicts ahead of the courts may expose individuals to contempt of court proceedings,” he said.

He said this during a question-and-answer session after giving a lecture at “Syarahan Perdana Ketua Hakim Negara”, titled “Judges as Nation Builders: Combining Talent, Knowledge and Values in Upholding Justice” at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) yesterday.

The programme, organised by the UiTM Faculty of Law in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court, was attended by 444 law students.

Also present were Chief Justice of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Azizah Nawawi; Federal Court Judges Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali and Datuk Azimah Omar; and UiTM Vice-Chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib @ Sahibuddin.

Meanwhile, Wan Ahmad Farid said anyone dissatisfied with a court decision has the legal right to appeal, rather than resorting to making extreme or inflammatory remarks on social media.

He also reminded the public to refrain from making comments that insult judges or any party involved in a case, as such remarks could damage the credibility of the judiciary.

“If you wish to understand or criticise responsibly, study the law and understand the process. Do not rush to pass judgment in cyberspace,” he said. — Bernama