KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) move to appoint collection agents is not a move to privatise its activities, but to allow its services to be offered through more channels.

Its director-general, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the appointment of collection agents has been in place since 2016, and so far, 10 such appointments have been made.

“The agents have no role in official collection channels, namely the MyJPJ and MySikap applications and JPJ offices, which are currently and will continue to be managed by the department,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Ramssol Group Bhd, through its wholly owned subsidiary Rider Gate Sdn Bhd, said the Transport Ministry had officially appointed it as an authorised collection agent for the JPJ, a move which drew criticism from many parties.

The company added that through the Rider Gate application portal, Malaysians can now access a fully digital, convenient, and secure platform for important RTD transactions, including motor vehicle licence renewal, traffic summons payments, and vehicle ownership transfer, with a nominal fee per transaction.

Aedy Fadly said that should a vehicle insurance platform be appointed as a collection agent, it could also offer road tax renewals when customers purchase vehicle insurance.

He said motorists can still renew their road tax separately and directly with the JPJ via the MyJPJ and MySikap applications or at JPJ offices.

“Among the companies previously appointed as collection agents are POS Malaysia Berhad, PUSPAKOM Sdn Bhd, My EG Services Sdn Bhd, Konsortium Multimedia Swasta Sdn Bhd, TCSENS Sdn Bhd, and TNG Sdn Bhd,” he said.

Aedy Fadly said the appointment of collection agents does not involve any cost to the government, and any qualified company wishing to offer added value through JPJ services can apply to the department.

“All applications will be considered according to procedures in line with approvals from the Finance Ministry, as has been implemented for a long time,” he said.

He added that RTD remains committed to ensuring efficient, secure, and accessible service delivery to the public by continuously regulating all appointed collection agents.

“RTD will also continue to ensure data integrity, transaction security, and an optimal user experience in line with the government’s aspirations to strengthen digital services in the public sector,” he said. — Bernama