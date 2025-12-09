MIRI, Dec 9 — A 71-year-old woman was killed while her husband sustained minor injuries in an accident at KM876 of the Pan Borneo Highway near Beluru at around 1.15pm yesterday.

Miri district police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah, in a statement on Tuesday, said the accident involved a lorry driven by a 51-year-old local man and a car driven by a 73-year-old local man, who was travelling with his wife.

“Initial investigations found that the lorry had moved from the left lane to the right lane before the vehicle was struck on the rear right side by the car,” he said.

Mohd Farhan said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the lorry driver escaped unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The police are urging witnesses or members of the public with information on the incident to contact investigating officer Insp Mohd Faizul Ab Rahim at 014-8582582 or 085-430479, or approach the nearest police station. — The Borneo Post