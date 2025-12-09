JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 9 — The Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Johor Bahru will relocate to its new premises at Mid Valley Southkey (MVS) here, effective tomorrow.

According to a statement issued by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the new Consulate-General office will be located at:

Level 29, MVS South Tower

Mid Valley Southkey

No. 1 Persiaran Southkey 1

Southkey, 80150 Johor Bahru

Tel: +60 7-335 0130

Email: [email protected]

Website: jb.mfa.gov.sg

MFA said the operating hours will remain unchanged — from 8.30 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm — Monday to Friday and closed on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

The Consulate-General will continue providing consular services at its current location in Johor Bahru City Square Office Tower until the end of the day today.

Singaporeans requiring assistance before the move may contact the existing office at +60 7-226 5012. — Bernama