GEORGE TOWN, Dec 9 — The Penang government said it has never turned a deaf ear to concerns raised by residents in Kampung Bagan Jermal regarding flash floods and structural cracks in their houses.

Pulau Tikus assemblyman Joshua Woo Sze Zeng said he had been proactive from the start, engaging with residents as well as the Penang City Council (MBPP), the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) and Chief Minister Incorporated (CMI).

“Referring to a news report alleging that no elected representative engaged with Kampung Bagan Jermal residents over flash floods and structural cracks in their houses, the claim is untrue. As the Pulau Tikus assemblyman, my team and I have never ignored the residents’ voices.

“We have taken action, including monitoring flood risks, conducting gotong royong to clean drains, and holding technical discussions with the Water Body A project consultant on flood mitigation measures,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said this in response to a media report yesterday stating that residents of Kampung Bagan Jermal had urged the developer and the state government to take immediate action to resolve problems caused by the Water Body A Project, which has resulted in house damage and repeated flooding in the village.

Village Residents Association chairman Mohamad Yakop Mohamad Dali, 73, reportedly said the project, which began in February last year, had caused strong tremors due to the installation of retaining piles and sea reclamation, resulting in structural cracks in residents’ houses and surrounding premises.

He was reported as saying that the residents had lodged numerous complaints and held meetings with the developer, the Pulau Tikus assemblyman and the MP’s representatives since last July, but no concrete action had been taken.

According to Woo, apart from the measures already taken, an allocation of RM100,000 was obtained from the DID on Nov 26 to upgrade the river in the area, with implementation scheduled for next year.

He also said that CMI was conducting a hydrological study to mitigate the risk of long-term flooding.

Woo said a detailed study was also being conducted to determine the cause of the structural cracks in the houses and that, if the Water Body A Project was found responsible, he would ensure that appropriate compensation was given to the affected residents.

“The state government is always committed to finding the best solutions for the residents of Kampung Bagan Jermal and continues to go to the ground to listen to their complaints,” he said. — Bernama