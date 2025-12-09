GEORGE TOWN, Dec 9 — The Penang State Structure Plan 2040 (RSNPP 2040) introduces several improvements compared with the RSNPP 2030, including a review of development height policies and the coordination of environmentally sensitive areas.

State Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said one of the main elements being reassessed is the policy that previously prohibited developments above 76 metres from sea level.

He said the review takes into account the state’s actual constraints, particularly limited land availability and the presence of several environmentally sensitive areas.

“One of the key aspects under review is the restriction on developments above 76 metres. Although it was previously not allowed, we are now re-examining it based on technical input. For example, there are areas around 80 metres with flat terrain that are suitable for development.

“Under the current policy, these areas are automatically disallowed, but through this review, we aim to determine a more appropriate height limit based on local conditions. For instance, Cameron Highlands allows development above 150 metres, which shows the need for Penang to reassess its limits according to suitability,” he told reporters here today.

H’ng was speaking after officiating the Publicity and Public Participation Programme for the RSNPP 2020 Review Report. Also present were PLANMalaysia deputy director-general (Development) Saidin Lateh and its Penang director Datuk Rozita Hamit.

H’ng said the state government plans to gazette the RSNPP 2040 in the third quarter of next year. For now, the public is invited to give their views, suggestions, or objections during the publicity period, which runs until Dec 23.

The public may visit the RSNPP 2040 exhibitions held at four locations — the Level 3 and Level 57 concourses of Komtar, the Penang Island City Council, and the Seberang Perai City Council — or submit feedback through the provided QR code.

“After the publicity period, a hearing session will be held within a month before the report is finalised. All public feedback will be evaluated in detail by a technical panel before the hearing session takes place,” he said. — Bernama