MELAKA, Dec 9 — Malaysia is awaiting the green light from the United Nations (UN) to deploy a peacekeeping contingent to Gaza for a humanitarian and security mission.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said the intent has already been conveyed to the UN Security Council and the government is now awaiting an official mandate before any decision can be finalised.

“We are always prepared to send peacekeepers for international assignments and have a battalion on standby for such missions.

“For the deployment of our personnel to Gaza, we must also take into account the consent of the Palestinian people, in line with Malaysia’s position that emphasises a comprehensive resolution, as achieving peace in Palestine requires a holistic approach,” he said.

Adly was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the state legislative assembly sitting here today.

He added that the government continues to uphold its international commitments, including through the deployment of 150 peacekeepers under the Malaysia Battalion (MALBATT) 850-12 currently serving in Lebanon, with the mission expected to conclude at the end of next year.

“Our forces are always ready to be mobilised to any location requiring an international peacekeeping mission,” he said.

Media reports previously stated that the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is still awaiting an official directive from the UN regarding the Gaza peacekeeping mission.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar was quoted as saying that the MAF is at a state of readiness to be deployed to undertake the mission. — Bernama