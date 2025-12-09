KOTA BHARU, Dec 9 — The Kelantan government has allocated RM12 million for the implementation of the Kelantanku Bersih Campaign” next year, said Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan.

He said the allocation would be channelled to all local government authorities (PBTs), with the hope that it would be used effectively through well-planned initiatives that deliver meaningful benefits to the people.

“The Kelantanku Bersih programme is not just a slogan...it represents the new identity of our state. We want Kelantan to progress as a clean state not only in terms of administrative integrity and the physical environment, but also in the daily practices and spiritual values of its people,” he told reporters after officiating the Kelantanku Bersih Day today.

He also reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting local authorities in development, infrastructure and cleanliness-related initiatives, noting that PBTs are the frontliners closest to the people.

Mohamed Fadzli said cleanliness efforts cannot remain merely discussion points at meeting tables but must be carried out on the ground, including in markets, residential areas, parks, villages and towns.

At the same time, he announced the distribution of the Improvement Service Fund amounting to RM5.29 million to all 12 local authorities in the state for upgrading public facilities and basic infrastructure.

He emphasised that the funds must be managed transparently, responsibly and strategically to ensure the people receive the best possible services. — Bernama