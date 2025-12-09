MIRI, Dec 9 — Four individuals were rescued after their vehicle became trapped in rising floodwaters at Jalan Penerangan, Sepupok, Niah this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba Sarawak) operations centre said it received a distress call at 9.09am.

“A team of five firefighters was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the operations commander reported that four individuals, all of them men, were found stranded on top of a four-wheel-drive vehicle after the stretch was inundated,” it said.

Bomba Sarawak added that the firefighters later transferred all four victims into the rescue boat before evacuating them to safety.

All victims were unharmed. — The Borneo Post