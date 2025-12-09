KENINGAU, Dec 9 — A 14-year-old boy has been remanded for six days until December 14 following the fatal shooting of his friend, also 14, with a homemade firearm, commonly known as “bakakuk”, during a game of hide-and-seek.

The incident happened about 8am in the compound of a house along Jalan Kem PPH, here, on Sunday.

Keningau District Police Chief Supt Yampil Garai said a 70-year-old retiree, believed to be the gun’s owner and father of the suspect, as well as the suspect’s 13-year-old sibling, were also remanded to facilitate investigations.

The 13-year-old allegedly hid the weapon.

Police were initially alerted when doctors at the Keningau Hospital’s emergency unit received a patient with gunshot wounds at 8.40am.

The patient was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A police report was lodged at 9.10am.

Medical examination found 14 gunshot wounds on the victim’s body — five on the right chest, four on the right arm, two on the right knee and three on the left side of the body.

The wounds are believed to have been caused by scatter-shot ammunition.

Initial investigations showed the firearm was shot at a distance of about three metres from the front of the house.

Two pellets were recovered near bloodstains at the scene where the victim collapsed.

The victim is the 10th of 12 siblings and a Form Two student who frequently stayed overnight at the suspect’s house which is a former police housing unit at the Forest Police Force Camp in Keningau.

The body has been sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu for post-mortem. — Daily Express