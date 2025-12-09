KOTA KINABALU, Dec 9 — The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting on December 16 to determine the key dates for the dual by-elections in the parliamentary seat of Kinabatangan and the state seat of Lamag following the death of Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin last week.

In a statement, EC secretary Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus said the commission received official notifications of the unexpected vacancies from Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul on December 8, and Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M. Yahya on December 9.

Under Article 54(1) of the Federal Constitution and Article 21(5) of the Sabah State Constitution, any unexpected vacancy for a parliamentary or state seat must be filled within 60 days from the date the vacancy is confirmed by SPR.

The special meeting, to be chaired by EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun, will finalise important dates and election details, including the issuance of the election writ, nomination day, polling day, the electoral roll to be used, as well as logistical preparations for both by-elections.

A press conference will be held immediately after the meeting.

Bung, who is also Sabah Umno chairman, was a six term MP for Kinabatangan and a well known personality in Parliament as well as the Sabah political landscape.

He died on December 5 from lung and kidney complications after a gruelling election campaign period.