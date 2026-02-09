KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — A terrace house in Kluang, Johor, was reportedly being used as a “transit” hub and main collection centre for Murai Batu birds before they were smuggled to neighbouring Indonesia.

The operation, run by a local syndicate, had been ongoing at the house for several months, but was uncovered by Johor Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) officers during a raid at 2.20am the day before yesterday, according to Harian Metro.

Perhilitan director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said the intelligence-led operation resulted in a large-scale seizure of 60 cages, each containing three Murai Batu birds.

The 180 birds seized are estimated to be worth nearly RM1 million.

“A local man was arrested after failing to provide valid ownership documents for all the birds. All the Murai Batu birds are a protected species under the Wildlife Conservation Act (Amendment) 2022 [Act 716],” he said.

Abdul Kadir added that the suspect, believed to be in his 50s, was actively involved in storing wildlife for illegal trade and smuggling.

“Perhilitan believes the suspect was part of illegal wildlife trading networks, including cross-border operations. All seized birds were taken to the Kluang Perhilitan office for further inspection and follow-up action.

“The suspect was later brought to the Kluang district police headquarters before being released on a RM30,000 police bail.

“Perhilitan also urges the public to report any information regarding illegal hunting, storage, or trade of wildlife to help preserve the nation’s natural heritage from extinction,” he added.