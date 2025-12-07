KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Police have arrested two teenagers after a video showing them riding basikal lajak dangerously at a traffic light junction in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, circulated widely on social media.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the boys were picked up in Bukit Lanchong, Shah Alam, yesterday.

He said police received a report at 5.13pm yesterday after the TikTok clip depicting their behaviour went viral.

“Initial investigations found that the incident occurred on Dec 4 at 5.55pm when both teenagers were coming from Persiaran Putra Perdana heading towards Kampung Tengah.

“They were seen riding the bicycles dangerously, beating the red light and nearly crashing into a car that was moving straight on a green light,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 54(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police urged anyone with information to contact Insp Mohd Azizul Hakim Roslan at 011-28914495 to assist with the inquiry. — Bernama