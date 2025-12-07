GOMBAK, Dec 7 — A 22-year-old local domestic worker was allegedly punched in the face, stabbed with scissors, and burned on her left arm with a heated knife by her employer in Rawang last week.

Gombak District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the woman’s hair was also cut during the incident, prompting her to flee the house and seek help from nearby neighbours before she was rescued, according to a report in Harian Metro.

“The victim, who received assistance and treatment, subsequently informed the police about the incident," he reportedly said in a statement today.

Police received a report on the case at 8.38pm yesterday.

“The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code and Sections 12/13 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007,” Noor Arrifin reportedly said.