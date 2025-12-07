KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The government has reportedly strengthened its server capacity and widened retailer participation ahead of the second round of the one-off Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) aid.

Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican said the improvements were introduced to prevent a repeat of the congestion experienced during the first rollout, according to The Star.

“To improve the rakyat’s experience in the second round, the server capacity has been enhanced to address the issues faced before,” he was quoted as saying.

“The number of participating retailers has also been increased, now with more than 8,000 shops — of which there are more than 2,000 small grocery stores,” he reportedly added.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali reportedly said feedback from the public continues to be conveyed to the Finance Ministry, which will decide on any refinements to the programme.

The second RM100 Sara aid payment, announced under Budget 2026, will be available from February next year.

The first phase that began on August 31 was marked by system strain and long queues as millions attempted to redeem the aid simultaneously.

Even with the initial hiccups, officials said over 1.84 million people redeemed RM118.9 million in goods during the first two days of the programme.