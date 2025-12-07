KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The flood situation in Pahang has finally ended while the number of evacuees in Perak have dropped as of 4 pm today.

In PAHANG, the last evacuees, 31 people from 12 families previously housed at two relief centres in Kuantan and Raub districts have been allowed to return home, and water levels of all major rivers in the state are under the danger level.

In PERAK, the number of evacuees dropped to 934 people from 262 families from 995 people this morning, with Hilir Perak district having the highest number of evacuees at 398 people, followed by Bagan Datuk (335) and Manjung (201).

Finally, in SELANGOR, the number of evacuees stand at 40 people from 13 families at one relief centre in Kuala Selangor district. — Bernama