KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The number of flood evacuees continued to fall in Perak and Selangor as of 9pm, while Pahang remained unchanged.

In Perak, evacuees dropped to 1,021 people from 291 families in 10 relief centres (PPS) across three districts, down from 1,280 people from 376 families in the afternoon.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee secretariat reported that Hilir Perak recorded the highest number of evacuees at 465, followed by Bagan Datuk with 335 and Manjung with 221.

In Selangor, the number of evacuees decreased to 114 people from 45 families, compared with 122 people from 49 families earlier this evening.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) InfoBencana website, only three PPSs remained operational, all in Kuala Selangor.

Meanwhile, in Pahang, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 31 people from 12 families.

InfoBencana said that 24 people in Raub were accommodated at Balairaya Kampung Ulu Sungai, while seven families in Kuantan continued to take shelter at Sekolah Menengah Pendidikan Khas Vokasional Kuantan. — Bernama