PUTRAJAYA, Dec 7 — Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the Malaysia Madani concept is not a political slogan, as some perceive, but a set of human values for every individual to embrace.

He said the misconception that it is a political slogan should be avoided, as it could undermine the government’s efforts to strengthen Madani values across all levels of society.

Shamsul Azri added that improving work practices through technology, such as replacing physical files with digital devices in meetings, is also one of the Madani values, known as ‘Daya Cipta’ (Innovation).

“If you pass by an empty room with the air conditioning on, switch it off-that reflects sustainability (Kemampanan).

“Previously, everyone would carry large files to meetings, but now an iPad is sufficient-that is Daya Cipta. Where is the politics in that?” he said during a forum session at the National Public Service Reform Convention 2025 held in conjunction with the Rancakkan Madani Bersama Malaysiaku programme here today.

To further promote understanding of the Malaysia Madani concept, he said the Public Service Department (JPA) has introduced a Malaysia Madani module, which all civil servants are required to complete.

Malaysia Madani lays out Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s vision of a civilised, skilled and inclusive society based on six core values namely Sustainability, Prosperity, Innovation, Respect, Trust and Compassion. — Bernama