PUTRAJAYA, Dec 5 — The Cabinet today extended its condolences to the family of Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who died early this morning.

Minister of Communications and Madani Government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said four Cabinet members represented the government in visiting the family and attending the funeral in Sabah.

“They were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, and Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani,” he told reporters after attending the national-level International Anti-Corruption Day celebration here today.

Bung Moktar, 66, died at a private hospital in Sabah at 1.46am, confirmed by his son, Naim Kurniawan Moktar.

His remains were brought to his home in Luyang, and the funeral prayer was performed at Masjid Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu before he was laid to rest at Kampung Likas Muslim Cemetery after Friday prayers.

He had retained his Lamag state seat in the 17th Sabah State Election on November 29.

In a separate development, Fahmi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his gratitude to Datuk Ewon Benedick, the former Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, who technically ceased to be a federal minister upon being sworn in as a Sabah Cabinet member.

“Although Datuk Ewon was on leave during the state election campaign, his position as a member of the federal Cabinet ended once he took the oath of office in Sabah,” Fahmi said.

Ewon, who is also President of the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO), was appointed Deputy Chief Minister III and now holds the portfolio of Minister of Industry, Entrepreneurship and Transport. — Bernama