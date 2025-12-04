KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The three-year administration of the Madani government is seen as successful in resetting the nation’s course, restoring public confidence, and bringing the focus back to a more inclusive, long-term development agenda centred on the people’s well-being, despite facing various challenges.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the government was formed when the country was grappling with political and economic uncertainty and an urgent need to restore national stability.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the minister of rural and regional development (KKDW), said his ministry’s priority is to ensure that rural development is not left behind but is instead uplifted as a main driver of national growth.

“KKDW (Ministry of Rural and Regional Development) has restructured the rural development ecosystem with a more strategic, integrated, and impactful approach. This effort is translated through the implementation of basic infrastructure covering roads, water, electricity, social amenities, and rural infrastructure.

“Over RM7.7 billion has been mobilised over three years to bridge the urban-rural development gap and ensure that rural communities enjoy equivalent modern facilities,” he said via a Facebook post yesterday.

At the same time, Ahmad Zahid said the transformation of human capital through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) showed solid results when the employability of institutional graduates increased to 95.1 per cent compared to 9.45 per cent the previous year, while student enrolment surged to 212,022.

He noted that the Community Development Department’s (KEMAS) Pre-Tahfiz Programme has produced 52,000 young huffaz (those who have memorised the Qur’an), while MARA (Majlis Amanah Rakyat) TVET and Technopreneur TVET have produced more than 800,000 skilled students.

Additionally, he said 420 Orang Asli (Indigenous People) students are now entering university, marking a highest achievement in the history of national administration.

“The rural economy has also shown encouraging growth. MARA, the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA), and the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (FELCRA) successfully generated 7,000 new entrepreneurs, created 15,000 job opportunities, and recorded sales value exceeding RM1.77 billion.

“Malaysia has also strengthened its position in the global halal industry through MIHAS@Shanghai 2025, which gathered 200 booths and 250 companies, recording transactions exceeding RM3.2 billion, aligning with the aspiration of the Halal Industry Master Plan 2030,” he added.

In the aspect of disaster preparedness, Ahmad Zahid said the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) is now operating 1,798 telemetry hydrological stations, 197 monitoring cameras, and 36 flood forecasting models under the Flood Forecasting and Warning Programme (PRAB), which uses a hydrodynamic approach.

He also mentioned that 614 early flood warning sirens have been installed in high-risk areas to ensure prompt notification to residents.

He said the government is also working to empower the National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy 2030, developed by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) last year, with the development of a National Action Plan, in addition to urging State Governments to develop State-Level Disaster Risk Reduction Strategies and Action Plans.

In conclusion, Ahmad Zahid stated that all these achievements prove that political stability is a prerequisite for progress, and the rural development and TVET education agendas are strategic components in empowering Malaysia to become a more prosperous, competitive, and respectable nation.

“I extend my highest appreciation to all employees, civil servants, and the people of Malaysia for their continued trust in the Unity Government.

“Insya-Allah (God willing), we will continue to shoulder this responsibility with full commitment so that Malaysia continues to move forward as a stable, prosperous, and respected nation,” he said. — Bernama