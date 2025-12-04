TAWAU, Dec 4 — Warisan deputy information chief Justin Wong denied claims the party intends to “cross over to Peninsular Malaysia” to gain stronger support from the Chinese community.

The Sri Tanjong Assemblyman said Warisan’s main priority now is to carry out its responsibilities and serve the people in the state.

“Warisan is the only stand-alone party in the state with the highest number of assemblymen.

“We have 25 assemblymen, including nine Chinese, and will continue to play an active role as the opposition to provide checks and balances, and prevent abuse of power,” he said.

On the formation of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Plus Cabinet, Justin said the involvement of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) showed GRS is no longer a coalition of local parties.

“Whether in urban, rural or semi-urban areas, the people have shown very strong support for local parties.

“However, just like the previous term, although GRS used the slogan of being a ‘local party’, once they received the people’s mandate, they immediately formed alliances with PH and BN.

“This clearly shows GRS does not practise what it preaches,” he said.

He added that before the election, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor expressed his intention to appoint a Chinese elected representative as deputy chief minister and that a candidate had already been identified.

“However, after the election, that promise was once not fulfilled. Such behaviour causes the public to increasingly question a leader’s credibility and integrity.” — Daily Express