BALIK PULAU, Dec 4 — A teacher pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of attempting to murder his wife.

Muhammad Nazmi Izzuddin Muhamad Zubairi, 30, made the plea before Judge Ahzal Fariz Ahmad Khairuddin.

He is charged with attempting to murder Hanis Sofea Hamdan, 28, using a knife at their home in Taman Tunas Muda, Sungai Ara, at 5.45am last August 27.

The charge, under Section 307 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years upon conviction.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM15,000 with one surety and also ordered him to report once a month at the nearest police station, surrender his passport and not disturb the victim.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Asma’ ‘Amirah Shahidani informed the court that the accused’s psychiatric report had been completed and submitted to the defence today.

She did not offer bail bas the offence is non-bailable and to protect the victim.

Lawyer Muhaimin Hashim, assisted by lawyers Yazid Khairul Azman and Ismat Arif Abu Hassan, requested the court to use its discretion to grant bail because Muhammad Nazmi Izzuddin is still working as a teacher and at risk of being terminated as a civil servant if he is not granted bail.

He said his client had received psychiatric treatment for major depressive disorder or depression, and was supplied with medication, including antidepressants, namely mirtazapine, by Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Perak.

“If the accused is granted bail, he is willing to comply with additional conditions, including reporting himself to the nearest police station,” he said.

The court set January 6, 2026, for mention for the submission of documents. — Bernama