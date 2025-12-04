KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Malaysia and Singapore have signed an additional agreement on the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, marking a fresh push to advance the long-delayed cross-border project as both countries commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

According to Singapore daily Straits Times, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Singaporean counterpart witnessed the exchange of the agreement during the 12th Malaysia–Singapore Leaders’ Retreat today, held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

The two leaders also oversaw new commitments to work more closely on drug enforcement and healthcare cooperation.

The fresh pacts will see both governments expand intelligence-sharing on drug production, trafficking and abuse, including the “trends and techniques” driving illicit activity across the region.

Officials are also expected to step up joint operations and exercises as part of a broader effort to curb cross-border drug syndicates.

On healthcare, Malaysia and Singapore agreed to deepen collaboration in fields such as digital health, health financing, public health, and long-term care.

The deal includes greater exchange of research, policy insights and best practices, alongside cross-border visits by experts and officials.

This year’s retreat is the second annual meeting attended by Anwar and Wong as heads of government.

In a Facebook post earlier today, Anwar described the gathering as “an important platform” to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

He added that closer ties with Singapore — a neighbour and “an Asean friend” — would “benefit the citizens of both countries”.

The previous retreat took place on January 6 and 7 in Putrajaya, where both leaders witnessed the signing of the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone agreement and pledged closer collaboration in areas including education, energy and shared heritage.

At the time, Wong noted that progress had been made on “complex issues”, though both sides required more time to resolve longstanding disputes over airspace, water and maritime boundaries.

Anwar has said any final settlement on these issues must be a “win-win sort of position”.

The 11th retreat, originally scheduled for December 2024, was postponed to January 2025 after Wong contracted Covid-19.