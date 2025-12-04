KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — A total of 32,000 workers have enjoyed salary increases of up to 16 per cent through the Progressive Wage Policy (PWP) initiative as of November, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim said.

He said the workers were employed by about 3,000 employers who have implemented the PWP since its pilot introduction in June 2024, with RM34 million in incentives channelled to date.

“All these workers have received salary increases and are also required to meet the minimum training requirement of 21 hours a year or undergo the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) as part of the criteria to qualify for the incentive payment,” he said during question time in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Dr Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail (PN-Kubang Pasu) on the progress and achievements of the PWP so far.

Sim said the PWP has succeeded in raising the median starting wage by RM300, or 16 per cent, to RM2,200 compared to RM1,900 previously, while workers employed for more than 12 months saw their minimum wage rise by 13 per cent, or RM290, to RM2,490 from RM2,200.

He said that as of November, nearly 6,000 employers had opened accounts in the Progressive Wage system, of which almost 4,000 had submitted applications to participate in the initiative.

In another development, Sim said the maximum number of patients that can be accommodated at all Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) rehabilitation centres is 1,630 patients, comprising 500 in Melaka, 800 in Perak and 330 in Terengganu.

He said the rehabilitation centre in Meru, Perak, which began phased operations on July 22, has treated 232 patients so far.

Sim said ahead of the centre’s full operation next year, Perkeso is prepared to ensure the rehabilitation services can meet the rising demand among workers, especially following the recent Dewan Rakyat approval of the Lindung 24/7 protection scheme.

He was responding to Lee Chuan How (PH-Ipoh Timor), who asked about the operational status of the Perkeso Rehabilitation Centre in Meru and Perkeso’s plans to ensure rehabilitation services can meet workers’ needs after implementation of the protection scheme.

The Dewan Rakyat yesterday passed the Employees’ Social Security (Amendment) Bill 2025, which, among others, aims to introduce the Lindung 24/7 protection scheme, providing round-the-clock coverage for workers, including outside working hours, benefiting nearly 10 million formal-sector workers nationwide. — Bernama