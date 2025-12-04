PUTRAJAYA, Dec 4 — Malaysia is transitioning from a charity-based approach towards persons with disabilities (PwD) to one grounded in rights and empowerment, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the PwD community should no longer be perceived merely as a group in need of assistance, but as citizens capable of contributing, creating and leading when given appropriate access and opportunities.

“This shift requires a change in mindset — from sympathy to respect, from simply giving to empowerment, and from assistance to the recognition of rights,” she said at the closing ceremony of the national-level International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebration here yesterday.

Nancy said the government is giving serious attention to ensuring comprehensive access to inclusive education, skills development, employment opportunities, PwD-friendly public facilities and continuous community support.

However, she noted that societal stigma, physical and digital accessibility gaps in rural areas, the lack of accurate data and low awareness of PwD rights remain among the challenges that must be addressed to ensure the community is not left behind from equal opportunities and social participation.

Nancy said efforts to empower PwDs include reviewing the National Action Plan for PwDs to align it with the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008 and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), as well as developing the integrated MyOKU database to enable more responsive interventions and assistance.

In the area of employment, she said the ministry is implementing Disability Equality Training (DET) and providing Job Coach services to increase PwD participation in both the public and private sectors.

“The Madani government is also expanding services and strengthening PwD support infrastructure, including allocations for institutions, assistance programmes and the provision of specialised mobility support,” she said.

Nancy said that with stronger cooperation and a deeper understanding of the needs and rights of PwDs, Malaysia can become a truly inclusive nation where every citizen is valued and given the space to contribute.

“I urge society to focus on a person’s abilities, not their limitations. Inclusive support must come from everyone — the government, the private sector and the community,” she said.

At yesterday’s ceremony, Nancy presented several awards to those who have contributed to the empowerment efforts, as well as to persons with disabilities who have excelled in entrepreneurship, sports and academics.

She also honoured the perseverance of a 58-year-old couple who raised three children with disabilities, presenting them with the ‘Anugerah Ibu Bapa Mithali’.

The couple from Melaka, Abd Aziz Sehat and Roslina Rajudin, received the award for successfully raising their three special children — Muhammad Zikri, 26, Muhammad Zakwan, 25, and Muhammad Zulhilmi, 19 — to become independent and start small businesses.

Commenting on the recognition, Abd Aziz said the support extended by the government and the community had helped him and his wife remain strong while raising their children.

“We have been assisted by many parties, including the government and non-governmental organisations. Today, the government has also provided many facilities, such as schools for children with special needs.

“To reduce societal stigma, we must give PwDs the opportunity to live among us. There should be no discrimination,” he said. — Bernama