KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has granted the Federal Government permission to deploy two of his high-powered airboats for flood rescue operations.

According to a statement posted on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, the King consented to the use of the airboats in view of the current unpredictable weather and to ensure rescue agencies are prepared should a second wave of flooding occur.

“The two airboats, now stationed at Istana Negara, are expected to enhance operational efficiency and speed up the delivery of emergency aid,” the post said.

In March 2023, three of the King’s airboats were mobilised to rescue, evacuate and assist flood victims in Johor. The assets were also used to deliver food supplies to Orang Asli settlements in Kluang, which were cut off by the disaster.

As of this morning, four states remain affected by floods, namely Perak with 2,690 evacuees, Selangor (699), Perlis (207) and Pahang (28).

Meanwhile, a separate post on the Facebook page stated that Sultan Ibrahim received a briefing in Johor Bahru from 21st Special Service Group (GGK) Commander Major General Datuk Ahmad Shuhaimi Mat Wajab on current developments of the group.

The briefing covered the procurement plan under the Thirteenth Malaysia Plan (13MP), preparations for the second phase of the Special Service Regiment’s Diamond Jubilee celebration in Melaka, and updates on the construction of a combat diving pool at Iskandar Camp, Mersing. — Bernama