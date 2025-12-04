JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 4 — Police detained an inmate who escaped from custody in less than an hour after he was reported missing yesterday.

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the report on the incident was received at 4.25pm from an officer of the Prison Department’s Resident Reintegration Centre in Jalan Mersing, Kluang.

“Upon receiving the information, police from the Kluang District Police Headquarters, together with the Kluang District Prison Department, immediately launched an operation to track down the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

He said that at 5.30pm, a team from the Prison Department managed to rearrest the 26-year-old local male inmate in an area near a chicken coop in Kampung Sri Timur, near Kluang.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to a year or a maximum fine of RM50,000, or both, as well as Section 224 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment or a fine, or both.

Earlier, a post that went viral on social media via the Facebook page ‘This is Johor’ showed a photo of an individual believed to be the escaped inmate being ‘guarded’ by three people in what is believed to be an oil palm area. — Bernama