KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The National Social Policy Action Plan (PTDSN) 2026–2030 will serve as a strategic government document to introduce new values in strengthening social wellbeing and national resilience, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the plan was developed through comprehensive collaboration between federal ministries, state governments, the private sector and communities in line with the whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approaches.

Driven by four main thrusts of the National Social Policy 2030, he said PTDSN 2026–2030 covered 17 priority areas, 17 strategies and 102 initiatives with the involvement of 32 ministries and agencies to ensure every intervention was responsive and brought new value through policies that were more inclusive, sustainable and grounded in humanitarian principles.

“I wish to emphasise that the measure of a country’s development should not depend solely on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.”

“The new values highlighted through this policy require a more comprehensive assessment, including social indicators, equitable economic distribution and fair access to opportunities for all citizens,” he said in a statement after chairing the 23rd National Social Council meeting here yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid said the initiatives under PTDSN also focused on a mindset shift, including fostering independence, innovation and resilience among the people.

“These are the new values we aim to cultivate at the national level to reduce dependence on government assistance and to strengthen the country’s socioeconomic development as outlined under the National Social Policy 2030,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the meeting also addressed the issue of homelessness, which was an important indicator of humanitarian values in society.

He said that from 2021 until May 2025, a total of 5,163 homeless individuals were assisted by the Social Welfare Department, but the rate of them returning to homelessness remained high.

As such, he said the meeting welcomed the proposal by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development to strengthen governance on the issue of beggars and homelessness through a new direction which included the drafting of a new act to replace the Destitute Persons Act 1977.

Ahmad Zahid said the approach emphasised a clearer definition, structured jurisdiction across agencies and a balance between rehabilitative interventions and enforcement action.

In addition, he said the meeting also examined the significant losses caused by online scams, with a report from the police showing that 47,854 cases were recorded up to September, involving losses amounting to RM1.919 billion.

“This rising trend demands an integrated approach in prevention strategies, including digital education, cross-agency monitoring and more effective consumer protection,” he said. — Bernama