KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The artificial intelligence (AI) sector is expected to contribute an additional 0.8-1.2 per cent to Malaysia’s gross domestic product by 2030, equivalent to RM13-20 billion a year, according to the Ministry of Digital.

The ministry stated on the Parliament portal that the sector could also generate 300,000 to 500,000 high-skilled jobs within the same period.

Malaysia aims to transition from being a user of AI technology to a producer, focusing on value-added products and services under the “Made by Malaysia” initiative, it said.

The response was issued to Datuk Dr Richard Rapu @ Aman anak Begri (GPS-Betong), who asked about the country’s potential gains from emerging technologies, including AI, data centres, rockets and quantum computing, throughout the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

The ministry noted that Malaysia stands to benefit from the rapidly growing global quantum computing market, projected to reach US$125 billion (US$1=RM4.12) by 2030 with an annual growth rate of 36.89 per cent.

Every US$1 invested in quantum technologies is expected to generate US$3 in economic returns, supporting GDP growth, foreign investment inflows and specialised job creation, while helping to close skills gaps and curb the migration of local experts, said the ministry. — Bernama