IPOH, Dec 4 — The National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) arrested 1,078 individuals during Ops Cegah Khas, which was conducted nationwide over three days starting Monday.

AADK deputy director-general (Operations) Zainudin Abdullah said the district with the highest number of arrests in Perak was Kinta, with 164 arrests, followed by Larut, Matang and Selama, with 55, and Hulu Perak, with 48.

In the crackdown in the Kinta district, he said the AADK raided several drug dens in Chemor, Tambun, Bercham, and Menglembu.

“A 58-year-old woman who is still under the supervision of the Kinta district AADK was also detained, while her 65-year-old husband has a previous police arrest record.

“The couple is unemployed, and their children financially support their drug addiction,” he told a press conference at the Home Ministry Complex here, yesterday.

He said intelligence reports also indicated that drug dens near cemeteries, waste disposal sites, and overgrown bushes have resumed activities, despite being shut down by AADK earlier this year.

“These locations are active between 6am and 10am, and then again from 5pm to 7pm, with an estimated 20 to 30 addicts present at any given time,” he said.

He added that AADK will intensify enforcement operations in line with the amendments to the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 (Act 283). — Bernama