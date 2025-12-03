KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Physical construction of the Miri Section of the Trans Borneo Highway (LTB) project is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the 4.951-kilometre stretch, previously known as Miri Work Package 12 under Phase 2 of the Pan Borneo Highway (LPB2), is currently in the pre-construction phase.

He said LPB2 is now rebranded as the LTB and the Northern Coastal Highway (NCH) projects.

“The LTB project is a federal government project and is currently undergoing the procurement tender process. Physical construction of the Miri Section is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026,” he said during the question-and-answer session.

He was responding to Senator Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim, who asked about the progress of LPB2 in Sarawak and measures to prevent delays caused by contractor issues or the need for additional allocations.

Nanta said Work Package 13 (Limbang) and Work Package 14 (Lawas) are new alignments that form part of the NCH project, implemented by the Regional Corridor Development Authority (RECODA) under the supervision of the Sarawak government.

Meanwhile, he said the Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak, covering 786 kilometres, had achieved 99.98 per cent overall progress as at October, with 10 of the 11 work packages fully completed and opened in stages for public use.

“The WPC 11 package cannot be completed in 2025 as originally scheduled due to a critical need to replace existing water pipes belonging to Sarawak Water Sdn Bhd before upgrading works along the 4.2-kilometre stretch can proceed.

“This replacement must be completed first to avoid water supply disruptions in Miri and prevent future road damage,” he said.

Nanta said the Works Ministry (KKR), Sarawak Public Works Department, contractors and relevant stakeholders are renegotiating the cost and scope of works, with pipe diversion and road upgrading to be carried out in phases from the first quarter of 2026. Completion is targeted for the first quarter of 2029.

He said completion of WPC 11 will mark the full completion of the Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak project, which serves as a vital infrastructure link for the state.

According to him, KKR continues regular monitoring to ensure project implementation adheres to approved scope and specifications, and to avoid delays caused by contractor issues or additional financial requirements. — Bernama