KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Malaysia is expected to achieve 49 per cent of the 169 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets by 2030 based on analysis of 2023 data, according to Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib.

She said the projection exceeded the global average of 18 per cent reported in 2025.

“Two goals posted the highest achievement, namely SDG 4 Quality Education (70 per cent) and SDG 12 Responsible Production and Consumption (64 per cent), driven by comprehensive access to education as well as increased recycling rates and better management of hazardous waste,” she said.

She was replying to a question from Tan Kok Wai (PH—Cheras) in the Dewan Rakyat today about the United Nations SDG targets, highlighting the most significant achievements and the goals that remain major challenges for Malaysia by 2030.

Hanifah Hajar said eight other SDGs were above the national average achievement, including SDG 5 Gender Equality, SDG 7 Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 11 Sustainable Cities and Communities, and SDG 17 Partnerships for the Goals.

“Meanwhile, seven goals recorded lower projections, including SDG 1 No Poverty, SDG 2 Zero Hunger, SDG 10 Reduced Inequality, and SDG 16 Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions,” she said.

She said that among the main hurdles to achieving the SDG targets are inter-agency coordination, incomplete data, development gaps in states, biodiversity issues, the impact of climate change, and low levels of public awareness.

She said that achieving the SDGs requires the cooperation of all parties, including lead ministries, state governments, the private sector, academia, non-governmental organisations and civil society, to ensure Malaysia achieves the Agenda 2030.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the SDGs include 17 goals, 169 targets and 244 indicators to measure universal development achievements across social, economic and environmental aspects.

Malaysia and 193 other countries have expressed their commitment to supporting and implementing the Agenda 2030 and the SDGs with the theme ‘Leaving No One Behind’. — Bernama