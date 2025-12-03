KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Police arrested a person at KLIA Terminal 1 yesterday over a bomb threat on a departing flight that was later confirmed to be a hoax.

The incident unfolded at 5.32pm and triggered a coordinated response from Aviation Security, police and the bomb disposal unit.

“All passengers remained safe throughout the process. The flight later departed with the remaining passengers at 7.19pm,” Malaysia Airports said in a statement.

The response team secured the area and assessed the reported threat before declaring the situation fully safe at 8.58pm.

Malaysia Airports warned that false alarms constitute a serious offence under Malaysian law and can lead to prosecution.