KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today granted an audience and presented instruments of appointment to five judges at Istana Negara here.

The ceremony, held at Bilik Singgahsana Kecil (Small Throne Room), began with the presentation of the instrument of appointment to Chief Judge of Malaya Datuk Hashim Hamzah.

Also receiving their instruments of appointment were four Federal Court judges, namely Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali, Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, Datuk Azimah Omar and Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

The ceremony was also attended by Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad were also in attendance.

Hashim, a former Court of Appeal Judge, was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Tan Sri Hasnah Hashim, who retired on November 14.

Meanwhile, Che Mohd Ruzima, Mohd Nazlan, Azimah Omar and Sequerah previously served as Court of Appeal judges prior to their elevation to the Federal Court.

After the conferment of the appointment letters, His Majesty graciously posed for a photograph with the newly appointed judges. — Bernama