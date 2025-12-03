KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The government is prioritising emergency measures to address coastal erosion caused by floods and large waves, despite the absence of a dedicated emergency fund for such incidents, said Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

He said although the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) does not have a specific emergency fund, immediate action is taken whenever sudden coastal erosion occurs, particularly following unforeseen floods or large waves.

“Emergency actions are carried out under the Unforeseen Emergency Works details whenever significant erosion happens along the coast,” he said, responding to a question from Senator Hussin Ismail about the allocation for coastal erosion emergency funds over the past five years.

Akmal Nasrullah further said that the government had approved RM296 million under the Twelfth Malaysia Plan for urgent measures across the country, covering immediate actions in response to unexpected coastal damage.

In addition to emergency interventions, the government is strengthening coastal protection through long-term mitigation projects, using both structural and non-structural approaches.

A total of RM3.53 billion has been allocated for 45 coastal erosion and river mouth projects.

Out of these, 19 projects are currently ongoing, 14 are in the pre-implementation phase, five are post-implementation, and seven have been completed.

Akmal Nasrullah also highlighted the ongoing efforts to enhance the Integrated Shoreline Management Plan (ISMP), which has seen 20 studies conducted to aid coastal zone planning by state governments, local authorities and stakeholders.

He pointed out that Terengganu has received the largest allocation for mitigation projects as of 2025, with RM1.52 billion allocated for five coastal erosion projects and eight river mouth projects.

One example is the RM90 million project in Kuala Nerus, which combines land reclamation and the construction of breakwater structures.

Thirteen of the 16 structures have already been completed.

Akmal Nasrullah also noted critical locations such as Mengabang Lekar and Batu Rakit, which continue to suffer from severe wave impacts.

Recently, a beachfront guest house worth nearly RM1 million was almost destroyed by the waves. — Bernama