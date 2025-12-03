KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said he will decide on a new ministerial line-up “soon,” as his administration grapples with four vacant Cabinet posts.

While stressing that he does not see the need for a wide-ranging reshuffle, the prime minister acknowledged in a statement today that the empty portfolios must be filled.

The Economy Ministry, the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry, and the Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Ministry are all currently without full-time ministers.

The vacancies grew when Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s Senate term expired yesterday, leaving another opening at the crucial Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry.

Anwar previously downplayed the need for a major shake-up, arguing that such a move is only necessary when a government has a long term remaining in its mandate.

In a related but separate move, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that three senators — Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, and Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar — have been reappointed for a new term.

The PMO said the reappointments were made to ensure “policy continuity” while the broader Cabinet decisions await final consideration.