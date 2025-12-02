KOTA KINABALU, Dec 2 — Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan’s Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) will remain as opposition even as their Bingkor assemblyman Datuk Mohd Ishak Ayub is expected to be appointed as an assistant minister today.

Kitingan said that the party was holding firm in its stance that the Sabah government must consist of all local parties, and not by coalitions dependent on Malaya-based influence.

“Star will only support an all-local party government. That is our official stand,” he said.

“The appointment of YB Datuk Mohd Ishak Ayub as Assistant Minister is a direct appointment by the Chief Minister. It is not a Party-negotiated position. He is the elected representative for Bingkor and we respect his prerogative in accepting the role,” he said in a statement today.

The swearing-in ceremony of the assistant ministers is expected to begin at 3.30pm today.

This means that STAR will remain on the opposition bench during the State Assembly sittings while Mohd Ishak, the nephew of Sabah governor Tun Musa Aman, will be in the government side if he accepts the position.

Kitingan and Mohd Ishak are the only two STAR assemblymen.

The move is similar to that of former deputy chief minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya last term after Umno withdrew their support for Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, removing them from the government side while Shahelmey, who defied the party’s stand, remained in the Cabinet.

He was also in limbo within the party, having been suspended but not being able to quit or join another party for the consequence of triggering a by-election.

In the statement released today, Kitingan said that the party was keeping to its word of an all-local party stance.

“We will support policies that protect Sabah, and we will oppose any move that undermines MA63, the Constitution, or the long struggle for Sabah for Sabahans.

“Our position is consistent and firm. We support a state government formed fully by Sabah local parties- anything less weakens Sabah’s bargaining power and future.

“We will continue our duty with integrity, discipline, and unwavering loyalty to Sabah and its people,” he said.