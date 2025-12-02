KOTA KINABALU, Dec 2 — Parti Warisan has refuted claims that it sought to “buy” or influence newly elected assemblymen to support the party in establishing the state government after the recent 17th Sabah State Election.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the party’s commitment has always been rooted in integrity, and leadership must be earned through the trust of the people.

“Your trust is greatly appreciated, and we accept that responsibility with humility and honour. Warisan respects the people’s mandate and the democratic process that underpins our state administration.

“We will continue to fulfill our entrusted responsibilities with dignity, consistency and unwavering commitment to serve Sabah,” he said in a statement today.

Shafie was commenting on allegations by a news portal that Warisan attempted to persuade state assemblymen to back the party in forming a political coalition to govern Sabah.

In the 17th state polls, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) won 29 of the 73 state seats, Warisan (25), Barisan Nasional (6), Independents (5), United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) (3), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) (2), while Perikatan Nasional (PN), Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM), and Pakatan Harapan (PH) each won one seat.

A simple majority in the Sabah State Legislative Assembly requires 37 seats. — Bernama