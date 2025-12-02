KOTA KINABALU, Dec 2 — All elected representatives and political parties that make up the new Sabah government must commit to delivering the aspirations of the people.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy secretary-general Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that regardless of the newly-elected assemblymen’s party affiliation, the people’s aspirations must be translated into action through a government that is stable, inclusive and committed to integrity.

Armizan, who is also Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, said the Sabah Cabinet line-up sworn in yesterday reflects the collective commitment of the participating parties to lay down the framework and foundation for the state’s direction.

“Although no coalition secured a simple majority to form the government, the mandate from the people who came out to vote clearly shows their desire for a government that can deliver meaningful and valuable change.

“The agenda of prioritising and safeguarding Sabah’s rights and interests will remain the core focus, as outlined in the election pledges of all contesting parties and assemblymen,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

He said that although all five Independent assemblymen were previously part of GRS leadership before nomination day, their voices now as Independents remain crucial in shaping the state’s political landscape.

Armizan added that opposition assemblymen also play an important role in providing checks and balances to ensure that the state government remains relevant and responsive.

Earlier yesterday, ten state assemblymen were sworn in before Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman today as State Cabinet Ministers in the newly-elected GRS-led government.

Early Sunday morning, GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor took his oath of office as the 17th Chief Minister of Sabah.

The 10-member Cabinet sworn in today comprises seven representatives from GRS, and one each from United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH). — Bernama